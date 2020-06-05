Signs go up on LST 325

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After years of planning and negotiations, the LST 325 will move to its new home next weekend on the Evansville riverfront.

Crews put up signs Thursday at the new visitors center.

The new entrance for the LST sits across the street of Tropicana on Riverside Drive.

The World War II warship is expected to move to its new spot next weekend after sitting at Marina Pointe for years.

Eyewitness News recently got a tour inside the LST’s Wartime Museum.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)