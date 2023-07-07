DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Around 175 signs have been placed around the Daviess County courthouse to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

The non-profit advocacy group Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation is dedicated to prevention and education across Kentucky.

The group’s founder said her son died at age 24 from fentanyl.

Now she works to teach people about the deadly drug.

“When my son was killed, I’d never heard of fentanyl, never heard of Narcan. My son didn’t struggle with addiction. He’s now gone. The cause of death is fentanyl poisoning,” said Angela Parkerson.

The signs feature people that lost their lives to fentanyl.

The signs will be on display through July 10.