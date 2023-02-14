EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy (SIMA) has announced their 2nd Annual Arts and Science Expo will be held in the Old National Events Plaza on April 1 beginning at 11 a.m.

This event provides students with an opportunity to share their talents with their peers, families, and community. This year, 100 youth in grades 4 – 12 will showcase their skills while competing for cash and prizes. The expo will also feature live performances and vendors on site.

The areas of competition are as follows:

Science and Technology

Creative Arts: Drawing Painting Sculpting Design Create

Performing Arts: Dance Vocal Instrumental Drama



Students will be split into divisions based on their grade. The top three projects or performances will be presented with cash prizes.

Registration for the Arts and Science Expo is open now and students are able to register until March 24. To register, visit SIMA’s website. For questions, email SIMA at sima1004u@gmail.com.