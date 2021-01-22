Single-day high for COVID deaths in Vanderburgh County inaccurate, health department says

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department said Vanderburgh County did not have a record 23 COVID-related deaths in a 24-hour period earlier this week.

When state numbers were released Tuesday, records showed 23 people had died in Vanderburgh County that day from the coronavirus, which would have been a single-day record, but the health department says the time frame is not completely accurate.

While they are still trying to figure out how so many deaths were reported in one day, officials said they believe the 23 deaths were from a backlog of cases over a few weeks not reported due to the holidays.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)