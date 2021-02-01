Single in 2021? Breaking down the best and worst states for dating

(WEHT)- Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and love is in the air and on the minds of many, including those without a significant other. With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on just about everything, dating has taken a hit as well. Wallethub took a look at some different dimensions of dating and compiled the best and worst states for singles in the U.S.

Wallethub took 27 dating-friendly indicators across the 50 states to come up with the best and worst list. Here in the Tri-State Illinois ranked close to the top at #6: Indiana was closer to the middle at #19, and Kentucky ranked near the bottom at #44.

Topping the list:

Florida Texas Pennsylvania Wisconsin New York

Coming in last:

Arkansas Hawaii North Dakota West Virginia New Mexico

If you are one of the singles looking for love in the midst of the pandemic, there is hope according to Wallethub. With vaccines becoming more accessible, more opportunities for in person dating are on the horizon.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021.)