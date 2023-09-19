OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– An initiative for transformational employment is helping people in Kentucky overcome life after recovery.

S.I.T.E. is funded through the Kentucky Opiod Response Effort and the Department of Justice.

“I get to help them exactly where they are. they dont have to change anything about themselves or be anything in particular I just meet them where they are,” said Jordan Talley, the job entry retention support specialist for the program.

The program helps people in recovery overcome employment obstacles. They can assist people in creating career plans, purchasing bicycles, providing vehicle repair services, and even helping with recovering social security numbers.

Officials say transportation can be the biggest obstacle when it comes to employment status.

“A lot of people struggle with transportation, because they lost their license, or they’ve been in jail, and their license is expired or they don’t have a car. So, we can buy bicycles for people. We can buy bus passes. We can help with gas cards, if they’re getting rides to and from work to help cover the cost of those rides,” said Talley.

After a 2019 arrest for possession of meth-amphetamine, a completed recovery program, and an unfortunate relapse, Mark Baize found himself trying to get his life back on track.

“I went back to jail, and then I got drug court. I successfully completed drug court in June, and here I am,” said Baize.

Baize utilized the program to get his vehicle repaired in early spring of last year, and over a year later, he now works as a case manager at the Boulware Mission. A center for men in long-term substance abuse recovery.

“So, that’s kind of a cool situation because she has helped me in the past, and now we’re working together. We’re helping others. So, it was kind of just a loop there, and now it’s great being in a position to be able to help others,” said Baize.