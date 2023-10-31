EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT)- Not even the cold can keep the kids inside, as trick-or-treaters filled the Tri-State streets.

As the kids ran from door to door to get their Halloween candy, one Evansville home offered more than just the treats.

For Ann Dixon, what started during the Covid-19 pandemic as a hobby quickly transformed into something for the entire community to enjoy.

This year’s Halloween “Skeleton Crew” grand finale: Jurassic Cemetery, featuring dinosaurs, caution signs, and fog machines, oh my!

Dixon says the decor takes weeks and weeks of planning. On October 1st, the “Skeleton Crew” comes out, and every single day is a different scene. The last week of October, Dixon says, they build up to their chosen theme.

Dixon says this is more than just a tradition of decorating her home for the holiday. She shares, “People think ‘are you crazy?’ They think this is stress inducing. But this really is a relaxer for me to be crafty.”

Dixon says she tries her best to make new use out of things she has from year’s past, to keep costs down and still make the most of her themes. She says every single day, people drive by, and stop to see what those skeletons are up to.