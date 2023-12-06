(WXIN/WTTV) — According to a new study, Indiana’s best pizza joint can be found in the capital city. However, other slices across the state have received national recognition as well.

Below, we break down what Taste of Home ranked as Indiana’s best and take a look at other highly-rated and awarded pizzerias throughout the Hoosier State.

Bazbeaux Pizza – Indianapolis

In a recent report from the food website Taste of Home, cuisine experts broke down the best pizza places in each US state. For Indiana, the website chose Bazbeaux Pizza in Indianapolis.

As part of the report, Taste of Home also chose the highest-rated pizza option at Bazbeaux. The writers selected the Neptune Pizza, which features crab, shrimp, black olive and green pepper, as the restaurant’s best.

While Bazbeaux Pizza took the cake for Taste of Home‘s list, it is not the only highly-rated pizza place in Indiana.

Pizzeria Venturi – Goshen

A staple of Goshen, Esquire magazine once named Pizzeria Venturi in an online poll searching for the top 15 “most life-changing pizzeria(s) in the country.”

Serving traditional Neopolitan pizza that its website describes as being “from the heart of Naples, Italy,” Venuri believes its “values are what makes the pizza a true Italian experience.”

The pizzeria has been certified by the Vera Pizza Napoletana, an international organization that verifies traditional Naples pizza-making practices, since 2011. It is one of less than 100 US restaurants to receive such a certification.

Additionally, Venturi has won numerous other awards including being named a top-50 restaurant in Indiana by Yelp.

Overpass Pizza – Covington

Described on its website as a “family-owned business located just off of US 74 at exit 8” in Covington, Overpass Pizza offers a variety of salads, soups and appetizers. However, it is the pizza that stands out.

While the establishment does offer thin-crust pizza, it is Overpass’ Chicago-style pie that has garnered online reviewers’ attention.

In fact, Overpass Pizza’s Chicago variety garnered attention from a national newspaper.

In late August, food writers for the Washington Post compiled a list of the highest-rated regional pizza restaurants ranked by variety of pie.

Compiling hundreds of reviews from Yelp, Overpass was recognized as one of the five best Chicago pizza slices in the state. Additionally, reviewers on Yelp say that the restaurant’s thin-crust pizza is nothing to slouch at either.

Maurizio’s Pizza – Terre Haute

If you prefer Sicilian-style crust to Neopolitan or Chicago, online reviewers say to look no further than Maurizio’s Pizza of Terre Haute.

Also ranked as one of the Hoosier State’s best slices by the Washington Post, Maurizio’s is Terre Haute’s highest-rated pizza place on Yelp.

With an average rating of 4 stars overall on the food review aggregate, Maurizio’s is also listed as fairly affordable with only two $’s on Yelp.

Many reviewers on the site spoke about the mouth-watering Sicilian-style crust.

“Love the Sicilian Style pizza,” user Dawn H. wrote. “Got the regular 747 for years until I had a friend recommend the Sicilian and we would never go back!”

Others said they couldn’t get enough of the pizza, or breadsticks, served at Maurizio’s.

“Great pizza and breadsticks,” another user wrote. “In fact I’m craving those breadsticks now. Very nice local business.”

While the pizzeria does not appear to have an official website, details and location for Maurizio’s can be found here.

Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza – Indianapolis

In May, Reader’s Digest rounded up the best pizza in each state. In the list, the top pie selected in Indiana was a beloved Indianapolis tradition.

Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza was the top pick for the Hoosier State, based on Reader’s Digest’s technique of using “local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses.”

Jockamo has three locations throughout central Indiana: Irvington (5646 E. Washington Street), Greenwood (401 Market Plaza) and Lawrence (9165 Otis Avenue).

“At Jockamo’s, you can indulge your carnivorous cravings with a pizza named after Indianapolis author Kurt Vonnegut’s famous book Slaughterhouse Five. The crispy crust is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, Italian beef, and bacon. This is pizza for people to settle serious issues over, like whether a hot dog is a sandwich,” wrote Reader’s Digest.

Mother Bear’s Pizza – Bloomington

Started in March 1973 by Ray McConn and Bruce Storm, Mother Bear’s Pizza in Bloomington has become a beloved treat for students at Indiana University.

With several locations throughout B-town and off-campus, the local pizza chain has garnered various awards since 1979 when it was named the city’s best pizza by IU’s newspaper the Indiana Daily Student.

Since then, the restaurant known for their deep-dish, cheesy pies has gained national attention. According to Mother Bear’s website, People Magazine selected them as one of America’s top nine pizzas in 1982 and business “literally doubled overnight.”

Since then and well into the new century, Mother Bear’s has continued to grow in awards from the likes of USA Today. Currently, Mother Bear’s original location on East 3rd Street boasts a ribbon on it’s sign that says “4th in the nation.”

“All of the awards and success could not be possible without the contributions of the countless employees, past and present, and you, our pizza-loving customer,” the pizzeria’s website reads.

Turoni’s Pizzeria and Brewery – Evansville

Made in Evansville for over three decades, Turoni’s pizza has been lauded by online reviewers as one of the best slices in the Hoosier State.

Almost sweeping the Evansville Courier & Press “Reader’s Choice 2021 Awards” by winning best pizza, brewpub and lunch spot in the area, Turoni’s now has three locations throughout Evansville and Newburgh.

According to TripAdvisor, Turoni’s is the second-best pizza spot in the Evansville area and has a 4.5/5 rating with excellent marks in service, food, value and atmosphere.

The pizzeria’s website boasts that what makes their thin-crust pizza special is the attention to detail.

“Turoni’s pizza has been made in Evansville for over three decades, yet never before has the recipe been reproduced by commercial establishments because of the difficulties involved in preparation,” they wrote. “If we’re not proud of it we WILL NOT serve it!”

Big Woods Pizza Co. – Nashville

Ranked as the number one pizza place in all of Brown County on both Yelp and TripAdvisor, Big Woods Pizza likely takes the cake as the best slice you can find in beautiful Nashville.

Starting as a microbrewery in Nashville in 2000, Big Woods Restaurants has since evolved to include a distillery and the highly-rated pizza chain.

“Big Woods space serves up pizza, salads, sandwiches, and more alongside Brown County-made craft beer and spirits from Quaff ON! Brewing Co. and Hard Truth Distilling Co.,” its website reads.

Serving different artisan pizza variations such as buffalo chicken, Margherita, steak, and nacho, Big Woods has been pleasing online reviewers and Nashville visitors since its inception.

As such, the original restaurant that is “nestled within Nashville’s main drag” and shopping districts has a 4/5 overall rating on Yelp and a 4.5/5 on TripAdvisor.

For more information on Big Woods Restaurants, click here.