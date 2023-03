WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Webster County Sheriff’s office, they responded to a report of a downed aircraft near crowder road in Slaughters. When deputies got to the scene, they say they made contact with the pilot, who made an emergency landing in a cattle field.

The pilot was not injured during the incident.

The F.A.A. and N.T.S.B were notified of the emergency landing and are expected to take over the investigation.