EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Your Weather Authority forecasted sleet and freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning and mother nature brought plenty of the wintry mess making the morning drive tough.

According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, shortly after 7am, the morning drive accidents began. He listed the following crashes on his Twitter:

Gibson Co: Slide off at I-64 & US Highway 41

Vanderburgh Co: Crash at US Highway 41 & Baseline Road

Vanderburgh Co: Crash at US Highway 41 & Rusher Creek

Vanderburgh Co: I-64 at the 20 mile marker with a semi off the road. No injuries. This is just east of the Big Cynthiana Road exit / SR 65.

Sergeant Ringle says all roadways are snow and ice covered. He advises avoid unnecessary travel, remove all snow and ice from your car’s windows before leaving, reduce speed, brake early and accelerate slowly.

The Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office also worked two crashes just after 8am at US Highway 41 & Inglefield Road. One person sustained a minor injury from the crash.

Our Chief Photographer John Simpson reports from Storm Tracker that main roads are showing signs of improvements, but still are quite covered.