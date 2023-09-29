HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A flight instructor’s social media posts give a glimpse of what happened before that deadly plane crash Wednesday night in Ohio County.

The 22-year-old instructor and 18-year-old student were killed when the plane went down near Whitesville.

The two were flying through severe weather.

The instructor’s posts on Snapchat show insulting remarks towards the student. Instructor pilot Timothy McKellar Jr. also made comments that show he’s impatient and irritated before the flight, wanting to get in the air.

There’s also a screenshot of the weather radar that he posted, indicating he was well aware of the storm.

Some of the social media videos were taken while they were in the air.

You can view the posts here