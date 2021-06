OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An energy company in Owensboro is celebrating a new way to power its headquarters.

Southern Star broke ground on a 1.2 gigawatt solar array next to the Highway 56/81 roundabout. Company managers say it will generate enough electricity for their headquarters, making it the first known net zero carbon-based energy building of its size.

The solar array is expected to be ready by Halloween. Extra electricity produced will go to Kenergy for its customers to use.