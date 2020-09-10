Solar farm coming to Gibson County

PRINCETON, Ind. — A global clean energy infrastructure company is planning a roughly $170 million solar farm project for Gibson County.

The Elliott Solar Project — which is being built by Capital Dynamics and Tenasca — is anticipated to bring construction jobs, tax revenue, landowner lease payments and other economic benefits.

The 1,600-acre solar farm will be located near Francisco in Center and Barton townships.

Construction is anticipated to start in 2022 and wrap up in 2023.

Once operational, the solar farm will deliver renewable power to Indiana utilities and/or electrical cooperatives.

“We are pleased Capital Dynamics and Tenaska want to make this significant investment in Gibson County,” said Paul Waters, president & CEO of Gibson County Economic Development Corporation. “Gibson County EDC has worked closely with county officials to drive economic development, and this is the kind of project we want to attract. The Elliott Solar project will bring welcome jobs and economic opportunity to Gibson County.”

The Elliott Solar Project is just one of many projects that Capital Dynamics and Tenaska are developing in southern Indiana.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)