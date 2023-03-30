EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) —Representatives of “Eco-Plexus” gave a presentation at the Edwards County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building tonight.

The solar farm would be built on a 1100-acre property in the area of West Village Road. “Eco-Plexus” says that not all the acres would be used. If the farm is approved, it would be the first solar farm in the county.

Some residents in the county are voicing concerns. Jessica Gwaltney, the president of the Albion area Chamber of Commerce, was one of those who addressed some of those concerns.

“We are a small, tight-knit community. And so anyone coming in from the outside, we kind of do our vetting. But having the guys here, having them in our community, and supporting locally, it’s going to be a huge plus for our community as a whole.”

If the project goes on as planned, construction will start at the end of the year, and the farm could begin operations in 2025. The company has over 75 farms across the country.