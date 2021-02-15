Some enjoy sledding amid winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Chances are most people don’t have a lot of nice things to say about Monday’s snowfall, but there is a group that thinks it is pretty neat.

It was all fun at Reitz Hill on Evansville’s West Side, with many kids enjoying a snow day and they are making some memories along the way.

“I used to come down here when I was a kid and I figured I’d take him down here and show him what Reitz Hill is all about,” said Kyle Blair, who brought his son Ty with him to sled. “So it hurts a little bit, but it just brings back memories for me and I’m trying to show him.”

For folks like Mike Bradley, an hour in the snow wasn’t too big of a deal.

“My son is five years old and he was begging me to take him sledding,” said Bradley. “He has been cooped up inside so I’m trying to let him burn some energy.”

Others at Reitz Hill said they were ready for the snow and to have some fun on the ride down.

“I love getting hurt a lot and it feels good when it hits the snow and stuff., I just love it,” said Chirs Myers. “Maybe when it snows really bad we can go home and have some hot chocolate.”

Officials say they want to remind people to make sure they are dressed warmly with heavy gloves and boots to prevent cuts, bruises and frostbite when sledding.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)