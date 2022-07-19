Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Students will soon be back in the classroom, but getting there could be a battle for some. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says they are running out of room on school buses and some families are upset about being on the wait list.

Brianna Davis says that both of her kids do not have a spot on the bus. She says they will either walk or she will drive them. Her son will have to walk six blocks and her daughter will have to walk at least a mile.

“Do you want your kids walking to school when it’s a two mile radius? And they have no bus? It is crazy! They must get to school. If they do not, how are they going to learn?” she said.

Davis says she has walked the route with her daughter before.

“It was scary. It was hot or freezing. You know, it is not safe for a child,” she said.

Davis sometimes drives her kids to school, which caused problems for her at work.

“If the bus does not show up, I am late for work. There are a couple of jobs I have had to let go of because of that and it is hard,” she said.

EVSC Chief Communications Officer, Jason Woebkenberg, says the wait list has been around for the last few years. He says the pandemic is a big reason for a nationwide bus shortage. So far, Woebkenberg says more than 11 thousand students- over 96% have a spot on the bus. All officially enrolled elementary and special needs students are covered.

“It is almost a science. It is a matter of looking at routes, looking at our demands, and trying to figure out ways to free up a bus,” he said.

Woebkenberg says they are letting families know now, so they have time to prepare.

“We know that it is an inconvenience. We feel terrible about the lack of drivers around the nation. That is why we are working so hard.”

Woebkenberg also says the list shrinks little by little every day.