Some Kentucky high schools resuming plays, musicals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The show will go on again at some Kentucky high schools as plays and musicals resume nearly a year after the pandemic shut them down.

Not every high school play gets its own video trailer.

“We never had a trailer for our shows,” said Meg Zuberer, a senior at Apollo High School, when asked about an online trailer put out by the school.

For her and other seniors, Tori Lewis and Madison Chance, this virtual production of ‘Everything Seems Like Maybe’, about teenagers experience during the pandemic, was the thing to do before they graduate.

“Well, we kind of, just, jumped to do it because we haven’t done anything in theatre in about a year,” Lewis said.

The play, a partnership with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, is the first in nearly a year for the school’s theatre department as other schools try to do fine arts performances. Daviess County High is planning for a spring musical later this semester, and Owensboro High School’s fine arts performances remain to be seen online.

“It was a little different doing it virtually,” says Theatre Director April Berry. Berry also says most of their rehearsals had to be done virtually and the scenes were recorded at the student’s homes.

“We would just run lines, and through our Google Meet, we could pin students so that when they were being recorded, it was their screen that was being shown. All of the students used their own bedrooms in their own homes as their set,” she said.

The show’s debut is a year to the date their last one had to shut down before the curtain raised.

“Last year, we got shut down on March 13th, and that was our opening night for our musical last year, and that got shut down,” Chance says.

“It’s kind of like, the built up effort from last year. We got shut down the day before,” adds Zuberer. “It feels like all the energy we put into that show, we can put into this show that’s going to be shown finally.”

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)