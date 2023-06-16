HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT)- Sommerfest is officially underway in Haubstadt but a cultural battle over beer is underway and is having an impact. This year, organizers decided to not sell certain Bud Light beverages.

“We met as a committee and decided that we wanted to try to accommodate everyone. It was the main driver behind it,”” says Greg Harpenau, the Sommerfest chairman.

Harpenau says they made the decision to make sure they would not offend anybody who comes to the festival.

The decision comes months after Bud Light’s controversial partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. It sparked widespread backlash and a drop in sales. Bud Light sales dropped 24.4% according to data from Bump Williams, a consulting firm who offers consulting for companies in the Beverage Alcohol industry. This pushed Bud Light from the seat of being America’s top selling beer, which it held for over two decades. Modelo Especial is now America’s top selling beer.

“There are millions of shareholders worldwide for Anheuser Busch that are getting hurt because of this but you are not going to hurt Anheuser Busch,” says Jeremy Overton, the Sommerfest Director of Marketing.

Overton says the drop in sales in impacting local distributors.

“I have been up here for 20 years and these folks are like family whenever we are up here. We hate to see them having issues,” Overton says.

Even though Sommerfest halted certain Bud Light products, they are serving other Anheuser-Busch products like Bud Light Lime.

“We are just trying to please everyone and have something for everyone who wants to come and enjoy summer with us,” Harpenau says.

Sommerfest runs through Saturday night. For more information, Click here