HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT)- As Sommerfest in Haubstadt comes to an end, organizers and volunteers say they are pleased with the turnout.

“One thing about Haubstadt is that it is a growing community of fellowship,” says Dave Brenner, a volunteer at one of the booths.

“It is an area that is all about the community. So Fort Branch, Haubstadt, and Owensville, we all come together. Everybody supports everybody,” says Jeff Wade, who is on the Sommerfest committee.

Sommerfest is known as Haubstadt’s official start to the summer. It began over 50 years ago along Main Street by the railroads. Back then, trains were dispatched out of cities like Evansville.

“People on trains or that lived in the area would call ahead before they left and say ‘Oh I will be coming through at a certain time and I would like to have some sandwiches.’ The train would come through town at a walking pace you might say and they would hand the food up to them,” Brenner says.

As time passed by, the festival grew in size and moved to West Gibson Street. Hundreds of people come in from around the country to enjoy food, rides, and catch up with friends.

“It is fun to sit there and talk with friends that you have not seen in a bit and laugh and tell stories,” says Corey Wilzbacher, who works for Nix Metals.

Wilzbacher has been going to Sommerfest for years. This time, his company had a float in the parade and won first place for commercial entries.

“I did not think that we would get it. There was a lot of other companies that had awesome displays,” Wilzbacher says.

All of the funds raised during the festival goes back into the community to help with things like parks and baseball fields.