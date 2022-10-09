OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Soreheads is ready for some fun-filled fall! They invite you to join them on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate a family friendly ‘spooky season’ at Soreheads.

Employees say, ‘Witch’s Night Out” will include finger foods, cookie decorating, and treat making. There will also be a witch’s hat competition along with various games and prizes.

Reservations are $25 a person, officials say there is limited seating available, but all ages are welcome. To reserve your spot, call (270)-504-0063.