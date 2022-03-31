OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Children at Sorgho Elementary School will have a new pal in their new principal. Marjie Pippin was announced as the new principal at Sorgho at a special meeting of the SES School-based Decision Making Council.

Pippin will begin her new role July 1. She is currently the assistant principal at Meadow Lands Elementary School and has held this position since 2017.

“I am extremely proud and excited to join the Sorgho community. It is a great honor to have the opportunity to lead such an outstanding group of dedicated staff who strive for a common goal of building a learning environment in which all students learn,” says Pippin. “I am committed to supporting students emotionally as well as academically. This support comes from building trustworthy relationships with students, families and staff. I am eager to begin this journey with the Sorgho community so we can make every effort to help each child reach his or her fullest potential.”

Pippin’s role as assistant principal has included evaluating classroom instruction, facilitating Multi-Tiered Systems of Support and coordinated assessments of English language learners. She is also serving as DCPS district trainer for trauma-informed practices.

Her career in education began in 1999 as a kindergarten teacher at Highland Elementary School. She was named instructional coach and gifted/talented coordinator at Highland in 2009.

Her role as an instructional coach and gifted/talented coordinator meant she was responsible for providing professional learning opportunities for all teachers and assistants. The opportunities included modeling lessons within classrooms, providing coaching and feedback and assisting teachers with curriculum and resources.

Pippin graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and a master of science degree in elementary school counseling. She earned educational administration certifications in principalship at levels 1 and 2 from WKU in 2012.

“Mrs. Pippin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Sorgho Elementary School. She is a product of Daviess County Public Schools and has been successful in numerous positions in our district.” says DCPS Director of Elementary Schools Leslie Peveler. “She strongly believes in all students and strives for their success. Most importantly, she will work toward building strong relationships with the staff, students and families of the Sorgho community.”

Pippin replaces current principal Laura Cecil. Cecil is retiring at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.