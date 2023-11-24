OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Over $45,000 worth of medical supplies and equipment rode into Owensboro hoping to deliver health and hope to the city.

“Everyday is rewarding at sos and this is just another great day,” says Denise Sears, the President and CEO of Supplies Over Seas.

It’s all thanks to Louisville non-profit, SOS International and the Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. The non-profit says The Center of Owensboro, Daviess County has been a great connector.

“This, really kind of, got born out of us wanting to do more in Owensboro. Having all the organizations come to Louisville, I saw was a barrier to them getting the support they needed,” says Sears.

The President and CEO says social service organizations, recovery centers and shelters often have thin budgets, and providing equipment for free leaves more funding for facility programming.

SOS is one of six organizations allowed to recover excess medical supplies in the country.

“When I look at the amount per bed of a hospital, it’s less than I waste in a week. It’s the number of hospitals that we’re working with that creates the volume that we’re able to distribute,” says Sears.

Officials say hospitals are forced to send half a million pounds of unused equipment to landfills each year.

“We’re providing a great service to the hospitals, and they in turn are making the effort to be good environmental stewards,” says Sears.

The non-profit says a grant has also allowed them to upgrade the online ordering system.

“This allows them to get online, search the item they want enter the quantity and submit an order form. We’ve made it as seamless and easy as possible for them to be able to receive the help,” says Sears.