Image Courtesy: South Bend Police Department

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The South Bend Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

A silver alert was issued early Monday morning for 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Porter. Police say she was last seen just after 11 p.m. Sunday night. Authorities believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Porter is 5’2″ with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on where she might be, contact South Bend police at (574) 235-9127, or call 911.