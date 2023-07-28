EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – What was supposed to be a weekend visit turned into a 3 month stay in an Evansville hospital with an unexpected birth for a South Carolina family. A near-death experience, emergency operation, and lengthy recovery later, the family and their newborn baby are returning home.

“We’re going to the ceremony, reception, then fly back home. That’s it.” At least that was the plan for Karlhos Marquez and his wife, Malena Zapata, who was 26 weeks pregnant when the couple attended an April 28th wedding in Evansville. But once they arrived in the Tri-State, they immediately felt something wrong.

“The following morning she told me the pain was there, but was not very strong,” recalls Marquez.

Zapata decided to power through the wedding ceremony, but the pain was too much to bear. Having never been to the Tri-State, Marquez searched for a hospital, and the couple arrived at Ascension St. Vincent, where Dr. Aaron Dewees says Zapata’s organs were failing.

“She could have been much sicker and this can end in death,” says Dr. Dewees.

“He came in with the nurse and told us, ‘I need to save both lives now, I mean, she’s about to die’,” recalls Marquez.

Zapata was rushed into surgery, where she delivered their first child, baby Liam.

“I saw Liam in an incubator,” says Marquez, “A little miracle fighting.” Zapata adds, “We felt like we were going to make it, all the time. And I remember every time we come here to the NICU, they only had positive things to say.”

Liam would recover in the NICU for 3 months before being discharged just this afternoon. The family of three, returning home to South Carolina, leaning on their faith.

“I know that I was not alone. God was with me,” says Marquez. Zapata adds, “I feel our family’s blessed, because we’re finally going to be back home. Wow. We thought this day was not going to come.”

The family says they plan on visiting Evansville on a yearly basis to show Liam where he was born, and to visit the hospital staff who saved their lives.