EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The South Gibson School Corporation and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office are reaching an agreement that would place full-time resource officers in schools.

The agreement has yet to be finalized, but it will place one school board-approved full-time officer in every South Gibson School next school year.

This is in response to an incident on February 8th, when an unidentified man entered Haubstadt Community School before police confronted him without further incident. The man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.