HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Starting on Monday, September 25, the South Bound Bridge will be restricted to one lane until November 18.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the restriction is for a special extended inspection to assess the structural integrity and safety of the bridge.

This was federally mandated after the discovery of fractures in butt welds on at least two Interstate bridges constructed in the 1960s and 1970s, like the Southbound Twin Bridge.

No structure problems have been discovered on the bridge at this time. Over the next seven weeks, a contractor will be removing paint, testing hundreds of welds, and then reapplying primer.