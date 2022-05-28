HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive committee released a list of pastors and church members accused of sexual abuse that a group of leaders had allegedly kept secret for years.
The list reveals ties to Henderson, Evansville and Owensboro.
According to documents, Jacob Allen Conder was a youth pastor in Owensboro. Documents say his charge in Daviess County stemmed from a church sleepover where a 15-year-old girl said he fondled her. He is currently in prison on unrelated child porn charges.
The list also names Nathan Anthony St. Pierre, saying he worked at a church in Evansville. The list says he pleaded guilty to three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Georgia’s sex offender registry website shows he is a registered sex offender in Stockbridge.
John Holland Brothers Jr. is named in the list as previously having worked at a church in Henderson. He is currently serving 20 years to life in Colorado for sexually assaulting a child.