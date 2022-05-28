HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive committee released a list of pastors and church members accused of sexual abuse that a group of leaders had allegedly kept secret for years.

The list reveals ties to Henderson, Evansville and Owensboro.

According to documents, Jacob Allen Conder was a youth pastor in Owensboro. Documents say his charge in Daviess County stemmed from a church sleepover where a 15-year-old girl said he fondled her. He is currently in prison on unrelated child porn charges.

Photo of Jacob Conder. Courtesy of Kentucky Department of Corrections

The list also names Nathan Anthony St. Pierre, saying he worked at a church in Evansville. The list says he pleaded guilty to three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Georgia’s sex offender registry website shows he is a registered sex offender in Stockbridge.

Photo of Nathan St. Pierre. Courtesy of Georgia Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Registry

John Holland Brothers Jr. is named in the list as previously having worked at a church in Henderson. He is currently serving 20 years to life in Colorado for sexually assaulting a child.