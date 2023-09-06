EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – $100,000 has been donated by Ascension St. Vincent to SICTC’s Health Sciences program.

The program offers students the opportunity to obtain a foundation in anatomy & physiology, medical terminology and professional health care exploration through multiple career paths.

Alex Chang, President of South Region Ascension St. Vincent, says people are the most important part of health care. “I’m really impressed that you guys have found your focus in health care and if you haven’t, you will find your way.”

Officials say they hope this donation will help support students as they figure out their path in the Health Sciences field.