EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Magistrate Judge Matthew P. Brookman was nominated by President Biden on December 21 for a district judgeship in the Southern District of Indiana.

Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on behalf of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana congratulates Magistrate Judge Brookman on the nomination.

If confirmed by the Senate, officials say Magistrate Judge Brookman will fill the vacancy created by Judge Richard L. Young’s assumption of senior status. The status is reportedly a form of semi-retirement that will allow him to reduce his caseload. Judge Brookman will maintain his primary chambers in Evansville and travel regularly to Indianapolis for hearings and trials if confirmed.

“I’ve been on the District Court bench for 25 years,” said Judge Young. “It is time to slow down a bit and take some time to travel and perhaps learn how to play the piano. I am thrilled that Judge Brookman has been nominated. He has great support in our district especially in the Evansville legal community.”

Chief Judge Pratt said “We are happy that Judge Young will be able to begin his journey of senior status, and very grateful for his continued service to the Court and the citizens of the South District of Indiana as he intends to maintain a substantial caseload. And we could not be happier to have Magistrate Judge Brookman as his nominated successor. Magistrate Judge Brookman has served the Southern District of Indiana bench with great dedication, skill and grace since he joined us in 2016. These attributes will serve him well as he undertakes new responsibilities as a district judge.

Reports say Magistrate Judge Brookman was appointed to his current position on February 1, 2016, by the District Judges of the Southern District of Indiana. Prior to his appointment, Judge Brookman was employed by the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, where he served as the Chief of the Office’s Drug and Violent Crime Unit and Lead Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Attorney.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri. Judge Brookman graduated from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History in 1990. He obtained his law degree in 1993 from the Washington University School of Law.

Reports say he was also a member of the United States Attorney’s Executive Committee, Capital Case Coordinator for the Southern District of Indiana and served as a Chair and Member from 2011 to 2015 of the United States Attorney’s various Hiring Committees.

Officials say Judge Brookman received the Director’s Award in 2010 from United States Attorney General Eric Holder, in Washington DC for superior performance as an Assistant United State Attorney on the United States v. Jarvis Brown, et al. quadruple homicide prosecution.

Judge Brookman reportedly spent the early part of his career in private practice with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Jefferson County, Missouri. Then he joined the Office of the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri in 1999 and moved to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana in 2022. Judge Brookman has served in the past as an adjunct professor with the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana.