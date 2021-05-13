Southern Indiana police gather for memorial service

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) A yearly tradition to honor the sacrifice of those who protect and serve. During National Police Week, law enforcement officers from across Southern Indiana gather in Warrick County to remember those who died in the line of duty.

“This is an opportunity for, for all of us to come out and remember those that have given their life in service to the community. It’s always very moving to think that any one of us could be called any time to lay down our life. everyone hears is prepared to do that. Just to give honor to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and to remember their families that that also remained behind

what they sacrifice.”