HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline will be conducting an active shooter training exercise for its staff with assistance from local emergency responders on June 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at its corporate headquarters in Owensboro.

“Although it’s a scenario we hope nobody has to experience in real life, this drill will help prepare our team members and local officials on how to respond at an active shooter,” says Denny Miles, the Vice President of IT & Security. “We are grateful for the first responders who will be participating in the training.”

During the drill, emergency vehicles and a staging area will be visible outside of Southern Star’s corporate headquarters facility.