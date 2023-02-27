SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– Sheriff Deputies in Spencer County are trying to determine who broke headstones and vandalized a cemetery.

Sheriff Deputies went to the Bender Cemetery after receiving a call about the vandalism on February 22. Most of the damage was done to the entrance sign. Spencer County Sheriff Sherri Heichelbech thinks someone ran over the sign, but is keeping all options open and is asking the community for help.

“Unfortunately, there was not any paint transfer on the stone, so we were not able to get a color of the vehicle,” she says.

A few headstones looked damaged, but the sheriff is not sure if that happened during the vandalism.

“I am not exactly sure when that would have happened, if that was at the same time or a different instance,” she says.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.