Lincoln City, Ind. (WEHT) – In America’s Christmas hometown, a woman known by nearly everyone there is getting recognized with the state’s highest award. During a special ceremony at Heritage Hills High School Pat Koch received a Sachem Award, a rare and prestigious honor.

“It feels unreal; it feels happy, it feels humbling. I am just so amazed and grateful,” says Koch.

The award is given at the discretion of Indiana’s governor. Koch is the sixth honoree named Governor Eric Holcomb, who made the trip to present the award in person.

Holcomb calls Koch a “southern Indiana powerhouse” who helped put Santa Claus, Indiana on the map.

“Pat Koch is kind of these twin fountains of generosity and inspiration and has been for decades. And the lives that she has touched and transformed is immeasurable,” Holcomb says.

The Sachem Award is given annually to recognize an individual whose lifetime of excellence has brought credit and honor to the Hoosier state. Previous recipients include civic leader Jim Morris (2021), Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor (2017) and Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, president emeritus of the University of Notre Dame and world statesman (2006).

At 91 years old, Koch is still an active member in the community, adding to her years of teaching and mentoring people at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari.