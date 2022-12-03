ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – A special guest at Rockport’s City Parade presented a deputy with a $10,000 grant on Saturday.

Zechariah Cartledge and Running 4 Heroes presented Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputy Harper with an injured first responder grant.

According to the Rockport Police Department, Cartledge also ran one mile in support of fallen officers.

Running 4 Heroes works to support injured first responders, K9 officers and families of fallen first responders.

According to their website, Cartledge runs one mile for every first responder that dies in the line of duty.