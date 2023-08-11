HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A Spencer County man accused in what authorities call a deadly drug infused crash, entered a guilty plea.

According to the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office, 19 year old Marvin Terry has pleased guilty to two counts, including causing death when operating a vehicle. The crash happened last November in Santa Claus.

Police say that toxicology tests revealed that Terry had meth in his system at the time of the crash. Under the plea agreement, Terry is expected to be sentenced to the maximum of twelve years in prison.

Formal sentencing for Terry is set for October 9.