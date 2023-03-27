HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Many students in the Tri-State are on spring break this week, and the Spencer County Public Library is giving parents the opportunity to spend some time with them during Food Truck Monday.

Food Trucks will be parked at the Spencer County Public Library in Rockport on March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The group “Animal Tales” will be in attendance with exotic animal demos from 12 pm. to 2 p.m.. The group will have 6 animals for people to get a closer look at, and one animal that people will be allowed to touch.