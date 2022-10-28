EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Boy Scouts of American Buffalo Trace Council have a special spooky event for Cub Scouts.

The Cub Scout Spook-O-Ree will be held on October 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the scouts as they play games, do crafts and engage in shooting sports. There will also be a haunted house and of course, tons of candy. Family and friends of scouts are welcome to come celebrate Halloween in a fun, exciting and safe environment.

Officials say costumes are welcome but advise dressing for the weather as the event will be held rain or shine. Food trucks will be available for lunch. The event will cost $10 for all scouts and there is no set-rotation schedule, so participants are free to come anytime.

The event will be held at the Eykamp Scout Center located by the Evansville Red Cross at 3501 E. Lloyd Expressway.

