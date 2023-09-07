HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- It is a historic day in the Bluegrass state, as hundreds of Kentuckians head to wager on sports for the first time.

Governor Andy Beshear placed the first bet at Churchill Downs Race and Sports Book during its grand opening celebration. Beshear placed a $20 parlay bet for the over wins for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville football teams, and the under on Duke University’s football team.

Residents we spoke with at Ellis Park say they are excited to begin betting on their favorite sports.

“Knowing that we can bet on it like anybody in any other state you know, and and not getting penalties or fines, it feels good,” says Michael Bethel, an avid horse racing fan.

The legislation passed just in time for the NFL season, which Cassie Turner says is her favorite part of the year. Turner says she plans to bet online when it opens September 28th and at Ellis Park.

“It’s great but at the same time, I feel like I am going to spend more money,” Turner says.

Ellis Park already sees thousands of visitors annually, but officials say they expect that number to grow. Within the first few hours of opening kiosks for betting, Matt Pressley, the park’s general manager says dozens of people began filtering in.

“It’s cliental that is excited about sports and excited about making those bets and sports wagers. It’s a buzz in the air and people are excited to come to the state of Kentucky to place those bets,” Pressley says.

The legislation allows bettors to gamble on most college and professional sports, including international events. However, betting on armature youth sports sporting events is still prohibited. You must be at least 18 years old to wager on any sports in Kentucky.