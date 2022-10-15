MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the second implosion of the Spottsville Bridge for the large truss will happen on October 18 at 11 a.m.

This is the second phase of a four-phase plan to demolish the old Spottsville Bridge. It will focus on the larger 360-foot structure. This bridge was constructed in 1931 and has since outlived its abilities with only 10-foot lanes in each direction and no shoulders. The new bridge will provide 12-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders.

Reports say the extra space is needed for the surrounding farming communities who have large pieces of equipment they need to move. The wider lanes will also provide the space that is needed for incident management.

Officials say motorists traveling on the US 60 will be temporarily stopped at 10:30 a.m. outside of the 1000-foot clear area while the implosion operation and post-implosion inspections are conducted. The entire event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Traffic and residents on KY 2243 and KY 1078 will also be restricted from entering this area. This temporary closure of US 60, KY 2243 and KY 1078 is expected to be in place for about 30 minutes.

The blast will be audible for several miles from the work zone. Area residents have been notified ahead of time. Local police, fire and emergency management as well as local schools have all been notified of this event.