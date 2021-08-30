Spottsville bridge traffic to be diverted for several months

MADISONVILLE, Ky. – Traffic on U.S. 60 near the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County will be rerouted along a short temporary diversion that runs adjacent to U.S. 60 beginning Tuesday.

The diversion will contain two lanes to facilitate two-way traffic. This traffic change will remain in place for several months in order to construct the tie-in of the new U.S. 60 alignment with the existing U.S. 60 alignment.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.