EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After closing the remaining two locations in Evansville four days ago, the Spudz-N-Stuff owner said he will reopen the stores.

One location is on East Boonville-New Harmony Road and the other is in Ross Center along Washington Avenue.

According to a Facebook post on August 27, the owner said he will change some things to run the stores more efficiently.

He said he is going to “take something negative and learn from it and make it better.”