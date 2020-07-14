Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) – Health officials in one Colorado county are warning residents after a squirrel tested positive for bubonic plague.

The animal was found in the Town of Morrison, about 17 miles southwest of Denver.

This is the first positive case of plague in Jefferson County this year, health officials said.

Plague can be spread to humans or other animals through direct contact, including bites, or through bites from infected fleas, and is caused by a bacteria called Yersinia pestis.

Jefferson County Public Health said cats are especially susceptible to plague and may die if not treated with antibiotics promptly. Dogs are at a lower risk but may pick up and carry infected fleas.

Symptoms of plague in humans include sudden onset of high fever, chills, headache, nausea and extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes, occurring within two to seven days after exposure. It can be effectively treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early.

Risk for getting plague is extremely low as long as precautions are taken.

Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) recommended residents take the following precautions: