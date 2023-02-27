EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – St. Vincent Early Learning Center has announced its Ninth Annual Literacy Week will begin on February 27. With support from Accuride Corporation and CenterPoint Energy, Literacy Week attracts a wide variety of community members who inspire a joy of reading and a love for nature in St. Vincent’s students and families.

The activities for the week correspond with the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day on March 2, celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday and the importance of reading. St. Vincent will welcome 70 community members to share their joy of reading and love for nature by reading age appropriate, nature themed books to classrooms of children.

Families will take home the books being read each day to help build their own home libraries and to reinforce the home and school connection.

The books being shared during this year’s Literacy Week are:

Swirl by Swirl: Spirals in Nature

The Amazing Planet Earth

Don’t Throw That Away!

Babies Love Nature (A Tummy Time Book)

Magic Trash: A Story of Tyree Guyton and His Art Outside Todo el Dia

On the Nature Trail: What Will You Find?

Hello World! Garden Time

How to Help the Earth by the Lorax

For more information or to support the mission of St. Vincent Early Learning Center, visit the center’s website.