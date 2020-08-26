St. Vincent Early Learning Center closes due to coronavirus case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After learning late Tuesday evening that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19, St. Vincent Early Learning Center in Evansville is closing for the rest of the week. The center is expected to open Monday, August 31st.

“We have been informed that an individual who attends the school has contracted the illness,” St. Vincent Early Learning Center Executive Director Valerie Bostick said. “Per guidance provided by Vanderburgh County Health Department, we are closing effective today to undergo deep cleaning and individuals who were in close contact are in the process of being notified as part of the contact tracing program by the State Health Department. We plan to reopen on Monday, August 31st. This is subject to change based on further developments.”

Officials with the learning center tell Eyewitness News that they can’t confirm if the individual who tested positive is an employee.

The Center did close for six weeks during Indiana’s Stay at Home order, but reopened in early May.

Right now officials say everyone wears a mask except students.

St. Vincent Early Learning Center is a non-profit early childhood education organization that has served the community since 1918. The agency is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and has a Paths to Quality Level 4 rating—the highest level—from the state of Indiana. For more information, visit www.stvincentearlylearningcenter.org or like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/StVincentELC.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)