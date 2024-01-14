**Winter Weather ADVISORY: Webster, McLean, Ohio, Hopkins, & Muhlenberg counties thru 6 PM MONDAY ** (1-2″ possible south of the Ohio River; 1″ or less along & north of the Ohio River; little to no accumulation north of I-64)

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with periods of snow (mainly south of I-64) & very cold with temps of 5-10. Winds NW 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with snow diminishing to the southeast. Bitter cold low around 5. Winds NW 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow (best chance south). Very cold with a high of 12-17. Winds NW 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Bitter cold low of 5-10 with below zero wind chills. Winds NW 5-15.

TUESDAY: Clearing & very cold with a high of 15-20. Winds NW/W 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May