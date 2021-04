EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Christians around the globe are celebrating Good Friday. But a new poll shows that for the first time in U.S. history, more people don't go to church than do. It is a trend that started more in the 1990's.

The Gallup poll says the latest numbers show church membership in the U.S. is at an all-time low and fewer people are saying they are affiliated with any particular denomination.