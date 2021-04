SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- The Illinois House of Representatives could soon debate whether or not to lift a statewide ban that prevents cities and local governments from instituting rent control policies that cap how high or how fast landlords can raise costs on tenants.

"I believe that housing is a basic right that we have the guarantee to everybody," state representative Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) said. His measure to lift the ban on rent control cleared the Housing Committee late last month, though not every Democrat voted for it.