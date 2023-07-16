THIS EVENING: Clouds increase with a few sct showers/storms diminishing. Temps falling into the 70s. Winds SW 5-15. Sunset at 8:12 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct showers/t’showers developing. Low of 66-71. Winds SW/W 5-15. Sunrise at 5:41 am.

MONDAY: Sct’d showers/few storms diminishing in the morning, then clouds with some sun & a humid high of 85-90. Winds WSW 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Variable clouds with a few spotty t’showers. Low of 65-70. Winds SW/NE 0-5.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase. Humid high of 84-88. Winds V 5-10.

