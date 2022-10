OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a pleasant low of 58-63. Winds SE 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy with showers & storms developing mainly after noon…70-75. Winds SE/S 15-25

TUE NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers ending…low of 50-55. Winds S/SW 5-15.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies after noon…breezy & cooler hight of 60-65. Winds SW/NW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May