TODAY: Clouds increasing with a few sct t’showers possible. Hot & humid highs of 87-93 (north to south). Winds Variable 5-10

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a few showers possible. Low of 68-73. Winds SE 0-5.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds with a few t’showers possible. Hot & humid high of 90-95. Winds SE/S 5-15.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/t’showers. Humid high of 80-85.

Meteorologist Stacey May